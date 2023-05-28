Adam picked up the save in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Dodgers, allowing just one walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings.

Pete Fairbanks was slated to come in for the ninth after Adam pitched the eighth. However, Fairbanks suffered an injury while warming up, leaving it up to Adam to finish the game. It was an impressive performance from the 31-year-old Adam. He'd been struggling of late, pitching to a 13.50 ERA over his last five appearances (3.1 innings). For the season, Adam now sports a 3.22 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB across 22.1 innings while going 7-for-10 in save chances. If Fairbanks is forced to miss time, Adam would step back into the primary closing role for Tampa Bay.