Tampa Bay placed Springs on the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday after he was deemed a close contact of an infected person, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Meanwhile, the Rays activated infielder Yandy Diaz from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move now that his symptoms of the virus have dissipated. According to MLB rules, unvaccinated players deemed to be close contacts are required to complete five-day quarantines, while no quarantine applies for vaccinated players who are deemed close contacts but are testing negative. Springs has been stellar through seven appearances out of the Tampa Bay bullpen, striking out nine and allowing five baserunners over seven scoreless frames.