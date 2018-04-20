Rays' Johnny Field: Not in Friday's lineup
Field is out of the lineup against the Twins on Friday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.
Field will take a seat after starting the past five games as Denard Span gets the nod in left field. Over those contests, Field has gone 3-for-17 with one double and a pair of walks.
