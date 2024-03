DeLuca's ability to play center field is likely to land him an Opening Day roster spot, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

DeLuca was acquired by the Rays this offseason as part of the return in the Tyler Glasnow trade. He made his big-league debut in 2023 and posted a 102 wRC+ while also playing above-average defense in the outfield. DeLuca is likely to enter the season as the Rays' fourth outfielder and the primary backup to Jose Siri in center field.