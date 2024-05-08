DeLuca will start in right field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Since being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, DeLuca has started in each of the Rays' ensuing six games while going 7-for-18 with three extra-base hits (one home run, one triple and one double), 10 RBI, three runs and two stolen bases. Tampa Bay is back to full strength in its outfield with Jose Siri recently returning from a two-game suspension and Josh Lowe coming off the IL on Monday, but DeLuca hasn't given any reason for manager Kevin Cash to take him out of the lineup just yet. Over the long haul, the right-handed-hitting DeLuca could settle into a short-side platoon role, but expect him to continue playing at least semi-regularly until his bat cools.