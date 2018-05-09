Venters fired a scoreless ninth inning in a loss to the Braves on Tuesday.

Venters needed a scant seven pitches, five of which found the strike zone, to get through his fourth scoreless outing in as many appearances. The 33-year-old southpaw has yet to record a strikeout through 3.1 innings, but he's been otherwise stellar in his comeback from multiple Tommy John surgeries. allowing just a hit and a walk while also recording one hold.