Rays' Jonny Venters: First big-league appearance since 2012
Venters notched his first hold by retiring the only batter he faced in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.
Venters' exceedingly long road back from 2013 and 2014 Tommy John surgeries culminated in successful fashion Wednesday. The veteran southpaw retired the first major-league batter he'd faced since the 2012 National League Wild Card playoffs, Chris Davis, on four pitches. Venters had been impressive thus far at Triple-A Durham prior to his callup, as well, lending credence to the notion that he may serve as a useful matchup-based relief asset for manager Kevin Cash in the immediate future.
