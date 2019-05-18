Alvarado (0-3) allowed three earned runs on four hits, a walk and a wild pitch over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Yankees on Friday. He also recorded a strikeout.

The normally reliable closer's hiccup cost the Rays the game, as he failed to hold the 3-1 lead he'd been entrusted with entering the final frame. Alvarado got into trouble immediately by surrendering a solo home run to Luke Voit to open the frame and ultimately allowed the game-tying and winning runs on a wild pitch and single, respectively. It was the first time Alvarado's ERA was blemished since April 21, and the outing also marked his first blown save of the season.