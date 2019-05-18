Alvarado (0-3) allowed three earned runs on four hits, a walk and a wild pitch over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Yankees on Friday. He also recorded a strikeout.

The normally reliable closer's hiccup cost the Rays the game, as he failed to hold the 3-1 lead he'd been entrusted with entering the final frame. Alvarado got into trouble immediately by surrendering a solo home run to Luke Voit to open the frame and ultimately allowed the game-tying and winning runs on a wild pitch and single, respectively. It was the first time Alvarado's ERA was blemished since April 21, and the outing also marked his first blown save of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories