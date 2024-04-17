Siri went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts Tuesday against the Angels.

Siri stated that he wanted to be more aggressive on the basepaths this season, and he began the year by swiping six bags across his first nine games. However, that production has slowed considerably since, as he has attempted only one stolen base in his last nine contests while striking out 48.5 percent of the time. For the season, Siri has a 40.5 percent strikeout rate, which could create playing time concerns once Josh Lowe (oblique) and Jonny DeLuca (hand) can return.