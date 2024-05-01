Siri (thigh) received a three-game suspension Wednesday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl Tuesday in the Rays' 8-2 loss to the Brewers, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. He will appeal the suspension and is available off the bench for Wednesday's series finale in Milwaukee.

In addition to Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy receiving a two-game ban, three players [Siri and Brewers right-handers Abner Uribe (six games) and Freddy Peralta (five games)] were suspended for their roles in Tuesday's brawl. Uribe's punishment is the most severe since he's considered to have incited the incident in the eighth inning, when he threw a punch at Siri after the two players first started arguing when Siri was running to first base on a groundout. In his prior plate appearance in the sixth inning, Siri was hit by a pitch in the left thigh, and he'll be held out of the lineup Wednesday after Rays manager Kevin Cash said the outfielder was still dealing with some soreness. After a team off day Thursday, Siri should be ready to go for this weekend's series with the Mets, if he hasn't dropped his appeal by then or if the appeal process hasn't been completed.