Duffy went 3-for-5 with a game-tying RBI single in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners on Friday.

The hot-hitting infielder laced a clutch single to left in the ninth, plating Joey Wendle to ultimately send the game into extra innings. It was Duffy's second three-hit effort over the last three contests, and both his current average (.319) and on-base percentage (.356) represent career bests.