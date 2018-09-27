Duffy was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees with right quad tightness, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Duffy walked and scored in his only plate appearance prior to exiting Wednesday's game. The Rays are listing him as day-to-day, while the third baseman figures to undergo further evaluation in the coming days. Brandon Lowe entered the game in place of Duffy.

