Weber was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He cleared waivers and will head to Triple-A to provide organizational depth, although now that he is no longer on the 40-man roster, he is unlikely return to the majors anytime soon. Weber gave up one run on three hits and a walk while recording just one out in his lone appearance in the majors this year.

