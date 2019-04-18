Stanek gave up a hit and struck out three in one inning of work as the opener in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.

The right-hander gave way to Yonny Chirinos after throwing 14 pitches (10 strikes). Stanek now has a 1.93 ERA and 13:2 K:BB through 9.1 innings, but his role limits his fantasy value -- he has just two holds, and no wins or saves, in eight appearances.