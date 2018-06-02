Romo started against the Mariners on Friday, throwing 1.1 innings without a strikeout and walking one in Tampa Bay's eventual 4-3 extra-innings defeat.

Romo got the save in his last appearance against Oakland, but he was trotted out to start things again against Seattle as the Rays continue to experiment with him in the opener role. With Alex Colome traded to the Mariners, Romo was expected to see more save opportunities, but this appearance shows that he could continue to see action at the beginning of games as well. An uptick in his fantasy value would hinge on him seeing more opportunities as the closer in Colome's absence, as these "bullpen day" starts don't afford him a chance to pitch deep enough into games to get wins, or throw enough innings to rack up a substantial amount of strikeouts.