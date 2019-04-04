Rays' Tommy Pham: On base thrice in shutout loss

Pham went 2-for-4 with a walk in a loss to the Rockies on Wednesday.

Pham generated the only multi-hit effort for the Rays on an afternoon where they were thoroughly stymied by German Marquez and four relievers. The 31-year-old outfielder has hit safely in five the first seven games of the season, although he's yet to notch an extra-base hit.

