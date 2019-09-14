Play

Adames went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two more runs scored during Friday's win over the Angels.

Adames was the first of three Tampa Bay batters to go deep off Andrew Heaney in the third inning. The 24-year-old shortstop did so with a solo shot, marking his 18th long ball of the season while batting .252/.314/.412.

More News
Our Latest Stories