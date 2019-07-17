Rays' Willy Adames: Running hot since All-Star break
Adames, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday, is 8-for-22 with four doubles, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs in the five games he's suited up for since the All-Star break.
Adames pair of two-baggers Tuesday pushed his July tally to four, exactly a quarter of his doubles total for the season. The current hot stretch is helping resurrect Adames' key offensive numbers after he opened the month going 2-for-27 with 13 strikeouts across seven pre-All-Star-break contests.
