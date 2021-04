Adames went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Red Sox on Monday, but he's hitting just .182 (2-for-11) over his first three games.

The 25-year-old only had an Opening Day single to his name prior to Monday's two-bagger. Adames' slow start, albeit over what is still a very modest sample, is a disappointment after he was the Rays' most consistent offensive player throughout spring while posting a .390/.457/.805 slash across 46 Grapefruit League plate appearances.