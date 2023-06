Verdugo went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Marlins.

Verdugo returned from a four-game absence while on the bereavement list. His first-inning double delivered Boston's lone run and extended his hit streak to 13 games. The outfielder has slashed .393/.443/.589 during that stretch. The 27-year-old Verdugo is tied for 24th in the majors with a 2.4 fWAR.