Verdugo was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League lineup against the Tigers due to a left leg contusion, Meredith Marakovits of YES Networkreports.

The veteran outfielder was hit by a pitch during Saturday's contest and will take at least one day to recover from the injury. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, and Verdugo should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.