Yankees' Alex Verdugo: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Verdugo is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Verdugo will dodge a matchup with southpaw Chris Sale on Friday. Instead, Jahmai Jones will bat fifth and fill left field.
