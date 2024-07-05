Verdugo went 3-for-4 with two doubles in Thursday's loss to Cincinnati.

Verdugo entered Thursday in the throes of a 12-game slump during which he went 6-for-47 (.128 average). The outfielder showed positive signs of getting back on track against the Reds, not only collecting three knocks but also producing two extra-base hits -- as many as he had tallied during that entire 12-game downturn. While Verdugo is on pace to set a career high in homers and RBI this season (he has nine long balls and 43 runs batted in through 85 games), his .248 batting average and .305 OBP are both on pace for his lowest marks since his 15-game cup of coffee with the Dodgers in 2017.