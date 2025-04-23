Verdugo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Cardinals.
Verdugo started each of the first five games upon his recall from Triple-A Gwinnett, but he'll get a breather for Wednesday's series finale. Eli White will cover left field and bat seventh for Atlanta.
More News
-
Braves' Alex Verdugo: Leads offense with four hits•
-
Braves' Alex Verdugo: Hitless in season debut•
-
Braves' Alex Verdugo: Batting leadoff in Atlanta debut•
-
Braves' Alex Verdugo: Recalled to Atlanta•
-
Braves' Alex Verdugo: Expected to join Atlanta this week•
-
Braves' Alex Verdugo: Inks $1.5 million deal with Atlanta•