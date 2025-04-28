Verdugo went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

Verdugo singled in the first and third innings before knocking an RBI double in the fifth. He added an RBI single in the seventh and drew a walk in the ninth. Verudgo has produced two four-hit games since making his debut with Atlanta on April 18. Through eight games, he's slashing .333/.368/.472 with five extra-base hits.