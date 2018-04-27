Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Friday

Benintendi is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays.

The 23-year-old sits against the left-handed Blake Snell. He's not off to a great start in terms of batting average this season, hitting just .232, but his 16.2 percent walk rate (which matches his strikeout rate) gives him a solid .354 on-base percentage. He's also added five steals. J.D. Martinez will move out to left field Friday.