Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Friday
Benintendi is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays.
The 23-year-old sits against the left-handed Blake Snell. He's not off to a great start in terms of batting average this season, hitting just .232, but his 16.2 percent walk rate (which matches his strikeout rate) gives him a solid .354 on-base percentage. He's also added five steals. J.D. Martinez will move out to left field Friday.
