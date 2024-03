Dalbec started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Mariners.

Dalbec was a late addition to the lineup after primary third baseman Rafael Devers (shoulder) was scratched. Dalbec batted eighth in the order and struck out twice, including in the sixth inning with two runners on. Devers told Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe that he could be given Saturday off as well, which puts Dalbec in line for another start.