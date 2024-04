The Red Sox optioned Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Dalbec has struggled at the plate to start the season, going 0-for-9 with six strikeouts. He slashed .269/.381/.557 with 33 home runs and 80 RBI over 493 plate appearances in Triple-A last season. Dalbec will look to find his form with Worcester and attempt to work his way back to the majors.