Dalbec went 0-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-5 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

With lefty Reid Detmers on the bump for the Angels, Dalbec returned to the starting lineup but watched his batting average dip to a season-low .141. The 26-year-old corner infielder will continue to platoon with Franchy Cordero at first base, but prospect Triston Casas is nipping at his heels at Triple-A Worcester.