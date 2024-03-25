Dalbec appears to have won a spot on the roster, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Confirmation of Boston's 26-man roster is still pending, but the Red Sox released Dalbec's main competition, C.J. Cron, on Sunday. The team could still be in the market for right-handed complement to Triston Casas at first base, although manager Alex Cora told reporters that there is a "good chance" Dalbec sticks. He finished the Grapefruit League batting .255 (12-for-47) with three home runs and nine RBI. His position versatility could be helpful, as Dalbec can play both corner infield spots.