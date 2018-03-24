Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Likely secures bullpen job
Poyner is the lone left-handed reliever on he major-league roster after the Red Sox optioned fellow southpaws Robby Scott and Roenis Elias to Triple-A Pawtucket, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports,
Poyner qualifies as the surprise of spring training. He cleaned up last season at Double-A Portland, for whom he posted a 0.94 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 38.1 innings, then continued his fine work in camp. The unheralded lefty has allowed just three hits through 9.1 innings.
