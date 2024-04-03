Bello did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over five innings against Oakland. He struck out six.

All four of the runs charged to Bello came on a pair of two-run homers, one in the second inning off the bat of Shea Langeliers followed by a JJ Bleday blast in the third. The 24-year-old Bello's now allowed six earned runs through his first 10 innings this season after going 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 132:45 K:BB last year. He's currently lined up to face Baltimore in the Red Sox home opener next Tuesday.