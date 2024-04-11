Martin (1-1) was charged with Wednesday's loss to Baltimore. He allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out two over one inning.
Martin was one of two relievers that combined to cough up a 5-0 lead during the sixth and seventh innings. He also threw two wild pitches and gave up a three-run home run. Martin, who was Boston's best bullpen arm in 2023, has been tagged with blown saves in each of his last two outings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Martin: Earns first hold•
-
Red Sox's Chris Martin: Makes final spring appearance•
-
Red Sox's Chris Martin: Shaky in first spring appearance.•
-
Red Sox's Chris Martin: In line for Grapefruit League debut•
-
Red Sox's Chris Martin: Impressive velocity in MiLB game•
-
Red Sox's Chris Martin: Throws live BP•