Martin retired all three batters faced in the eighth inning for the hold in Saturday's 4-2 win over San Diego.
Martin has excelled since returning from the injured list earlier this month. Saturday's effort was his fifth hold in six scoreless outings since May 1, during which the right-hander has allowed three hits and one walk while striking out seven.
