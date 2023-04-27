Martin (shoulder) will make his rehab debut Friday instead of Thursday due to a stomach bug, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Martin was supposed to make an appearance for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday night, but he came down with a mild illness earlier this week and so the parties involved have opted to give him an extra day of rest and treatment. The veteran reliever still seems poised to return to Boston's bullpen by early next week, possibly Sunday. He's been on the IL since April 13 due to shoulder inflammation.