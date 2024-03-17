Martin (groin) completed a live batting practice session Saturday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Martin's attempt at a live BP session a week ago ended after two pitches due to groin tightness. The righty setup reliever completed this session and is ready for the next step Tuesday, which will either be another batting practice session or his Grapefruit League debut. Martin estimates he'll need four appearances to be ready for the regular season.
