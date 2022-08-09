The Red Sox announced that Sale (finger) underwent season-ending surgery Monday to repair a fractured right wrist, which he suffered in a bicycle accident over the weekend. The team expects him to be a full participant for the start of spring training.

The broken wrist is the latest in a growing list of long-term injuries for Sale, whose availability for the remainder of the 2022 campaign had already been in question after he underwent surgery July 18 to repair a broken left pinkie finger. Sale's rehab for the broken wrist now becomes the more pressing concern, but if there's any positive takeaways, it's that the injury is to his non-throwing arm, and he should have plenty of time to make a full recovery before he reports to the Red Sox's spring training facility next February. Because Sale is still due $75 million over the next three years, he's unlikely to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract this winter after injuries have limited him to just 57.1 regular-season and playoff innings with Boston since the start of the 2020 season.