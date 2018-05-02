Red Sox's Chris Sale: No support in no-decison Tuesday

Sale allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Royals.

Sale wasn't at his best -- he also hit two batters -- but as usual kept the game close despite some sketchy defense behind him and departed with a lead. The win escaped him when Craig Kimbrel blew his first save since last August, serving up an over-the-plate fastball that Alex Gordon drilled for a game-tying home run. Sale has yet to allow more than three runs in any of the seven games started so far, but has just two wins to show for his good work. His next start comes Sunday on the road against Texas.