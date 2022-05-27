Sale (ribs) threw 22-25 pitches during a bullpen session Friday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Sale threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Tuesday while mixing in all of his pitch types, and he increased his pitch count Friday. The southpaw is scheduled to throw three bullpen sessions next week, and the team is hopeful that he'll be able to begin a rehab assignment the week after that. However, the Red Sox will wait to make a firm decision on when Sale can begin a rehab assignment until they see how he feels following his throwing sessions next week.