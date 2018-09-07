Red Sox's Chris Sale: To pitch two innings Tuesday

Manager Alex Cora said Sale (shoulder) will serve as Boston's "opener" against Toronto on Tuesday. He will be limited to two innings or 40 pitches against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale will continue to rebuild his arm up to speed without the opportunity of a minor-league rehab assignment, so he'll have to settle for an appearance with the Red Sox instead. The left-hander was only able to make one start during the month of August due to separate stints on the DL with shoulder inflammation. Once he's pitched two innings, or 40 pitches, Nathan Eovaldi will enter the game for Boston. Cora added that Sale will "build up an inning at a time every five days," so he's expected to pitch three innings Sunday versus the Mets if all goes well next week.