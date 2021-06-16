Arroyo isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo recently drew eight consecutive starts at second base, but he'll now retreat to the bench for a second straight game. Marwin Gonzalez will start at the keystone and lead off.
