Vazquez is not in the lineup for Thursday's ALDS opener against the Astros, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports.

Sandy Leon will set up behind the plate for Game 1 while Vazquez occupies a seat on the bench. Although he's cooled off a little bit as of late, Vazquez has been hitting well this season, slashing .290/.330/.404 with five home runs and 32 RBI, and could receive a start for Friday's contest with left-hander Dallas Keuchel on the mound.