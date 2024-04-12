Criswell has joined the Red Sox' taxi squad and is expected to start Saturday against the Angels, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

He's absorbing Nick Pivetta's (elbow) slot in the rotation. Criswell has been sharp in his first two starts of the season with Triple-A Worcester, allowing one run with a 9:3 K:BB over 10.1 frames. The hope is that Pivetta won't need to miss too much time, but Criswell will likely be needed for at least one additional start next week.