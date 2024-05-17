Criswell didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Tampa Bay, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Criswell set season worst run and earned run totals Thursday and gave up a home run for a third straight start. The long ball came in the third inning off the bat of Josh Lowe and plated Jose Siri. Despite Thursday's hiccup, Criswell owns a 2.76 ERA and a 28:7 K:BB through 29.1 innings, an impressive showing for his first extended stretch as a starter. Although he's been a solid fill-in option for the Sox, Criswell will likely be the odd man out once Garrett Whitlock (oblique) returns from the IL -- which could be as soon as May 20.