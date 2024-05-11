Criswell did not factor into the decision Saturday versus the Nationals, permitting two runs on three hits and a walk over five frames. He struck out nine.

Criswell was dinged by a couple solo home runs; one in the second inning by Joey Meneses and another in the fourth hit by Eddie Rosario. He yielded only one other hit and no runs otherwise, though, and his nine punchouts were a career high. Criswell was pulled after five with his pitch count at just 79, as the Red Sox are continuing to keep a close eye on his workload as he transitions from the bullpen (he hasn't thrown more than 83 pitches in a start and has yet to record an out beyond the fifth inning). He's been awfully effective when on the bump, though, with his ERA actually going up to 2.10 after Saturday's outing. Criswell is slated to face his former club, the Rays, his next time out.