Criswell (4-4) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out four over seven shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies.

This was Criswell's third scoreless outing of the campaign and his first such effort since April 30. For the second appearance in a row, he enjoyed his longest outing of the year, and it's all the more impressive he was able to navigate Coors Field unscathed. He's now at a 4.02 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB through 65 innings over 14 appearances (13 starts) this season. Criswell has likely done enough to earn another start, which is tentatively projected to come next week at home versus light-hitting Seattle.