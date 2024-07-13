Criswell (3-4) took the loss Friday against the Royals, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out one.

After allowing a run in the first inning, Criswell would give up three unearned runs in the second following a Romy Gonzalez error. Despite the rough start, Criswell would battle through six innings, holding the Royals to two earned runs to log a quality start in his first big-league outing since June 15. Overall, the 27-year-old Criswell sports a 4.03 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 50:15 K:BB across 58 innings this year. With Josh Winckowski moving to the bullpen, it appears that Criswell will remain in the Red Sox rotation following the All-Star break.