The Red Sox recalled Criswell from Triple-A Worcester to start Friday's game against the Royals, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Criswell had made 11 starts with the Red Sox this season, but he's spent the better part of a month at Triple-A after being optioned June 18. However, with Josh Winckowski being moved to the bullpen, Boston opted to bring Criswell up to fill a rotation spot. Criswell has a 4.15 ERA and a 49:13 K:BB across 52.0 innings with the Red Sox this season.