Criswell is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field.

After being called up from Triple-A Worcester shortly before the All-Star break, Criswell covered six innings for the Red Sox in his July 12 start versus the Royals, though he took the loss after giving up five earned runs on nine hits and two walks. Criswell will get another chance Tuesday to stake a claim to a more permanent claim to a rotation spot, but he won't be a recommended streaming option while he toes the rubber in one of baseball's most hitter-friendly venues in Denver.