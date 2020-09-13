Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke believes Hernandez (shoulder) will return to pitch this season, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox placed Hernandez on the injured list Aug. 31 with a sprained SC joint. "I think he'll pitch again this season," Roenicke said Saturday. "We need to be smart about it. And if we don't think he's ready and he's right, we won't do it." Hernandez was scheduled for a bullpen session Saturday after beginning a throwing program earlier in the week. The Red Sox will evaluate the results of the bullpen session and make a decision about Hernandez going forward.
More News
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Making good progress•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Out with shoulder sprain•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Tosses two scoreless frames in relief•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Earns first big-league win•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Expected to pitch Friday•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Back from IL•